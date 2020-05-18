This is a press release

The COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. A wayward virus has not only cost lives, but also disrupted what we know to be normal and threatened our social fabric. We have been anxious, lonely, frustrated, and enraged with how the pandemic is unchanging; but we also have been hopeful, optimistic, inspired and celebratory with how the human spirit triumphs in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

Towards this end, the Social Medicine Unit of the UP College of Medicine has embarked on the “Human Spirit Project: Beyond PGH,” a project that aims to document these human experiences.

The submission guidelines are as follows:

The call is open to all UP-affiliated faculty, students, staff, and alumni. This call is also open to fellows of UP creative writing workshops. The literary work could be any topic related to the COVID-19. Stories about medical and nonmedical frontliners are highly encouraged. Works related to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) experience will not be accepted. A separate dedicated anthology is ongoing with a PGH theme. The project accepts literary and personal essays (such as memoir and profiles) and poems. Works should be in Filipino or English. There is no word count limit for essays. A maximum of five poems can be submitted. The writer may participate in both genres. All submissions must be original and unpublished. A bionote should be submitted with the work, especially indicating the UP affiliation or UP writing workshop affiliation. Submissions should be emailed to Alvin Cabales, abcaballes@up.edu.ph on or before June 15, 2020.

Submissions will undergo editorial review and selection. There will be no compensation for accepted works. The editors for this anthology are Alvin Cabales, Noel Pingoy, and Joey Tabula. – Rappler.com