This is a press release

The Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO) launched the free downloadable copy of “BULAWAN: Interviews with Filipino Medical Oncologists” (Alubat Publishing, 2019) on its official website on May 19, 2020. The print copy of Bulawan edited by Dr. Maria Belen Tamayo, Dr. Noel Pingoy, and Dr. Joey Tabula was launched during the celebration of the PSMO’s 50th anniversary last October 25, 2019 at the EDSA Shangri-La, Manila.

In his introduction for the book, Dr. Pingoy described the Bulawan as “a compendium of personal accounts of individuals bearing witness to the lived experience of many a cancer journey. From their training as would-be medical oncologists to their struggles with sharing the burden with patients and their families to their involvement with the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO).”

“We have decided to make Bulawan free to the public so that everyone can read about the history of medical oncology in the country. It may not be comprehensive, but it provides snapshots of the Society and its members for the past 50 years,” PSMO President Dr. Buenaventura Ramos Jr said. “We would be very happy if this book inspires a young reader to join our profession in curing, treating, and comforting cancer patients,” he added.

The book can be downloaded here. – Rappler.com