The following is a press release from Diwa Learning Systems, Inc.

As the complexity of opening schools arises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diwa Learning Systems Inc, the leading provider of print and digital educational resources in the Philippines, announces that it is giving educators free access to Diwa Learning Town (DLT).

DLT is a digital resource portal for educators. It aims to provide them with additional resource materials for different subject areas in basic education. It should aid in creating learning experiences for their students. Initially exclusive to Diwa partner schools, it is now open to all educators to encourage them to start their learning continuity plan amid COVID-19.

Some of the materials that are available are Open Educational Resources, which range from videos, downloadable PDFs, and game links from partner institutions for core subjects such as Science, Math, English, Filipino, and Araling Panlipunan for different grade levels.

Other contents in the portal include samples of Diwa Textbooks across grade levels and digital editions of Supplemental Educational Magazines.

These free resources are organized per subject for easy access. They are meant as supplementary resources to inspire them to create an enriched learning experience, and do not, by any means, fulfill curriculum-based requirements.

Educators only have to register and create an account to start using these materials for free.

To register, access the website at http://diwalearningtown.com. Click on Register Now. Fill out the details asked. For the item School ID, input "WeAreDiwa." Click on Sign Up and an email will be sent for verification. Once the user clicks the link via email, the user can log on to DLT with the school ID, "WeAreDiwa," along with the username and password they created.

After the first log-in, the user will fill out a few more details and then click Submit. With completed registration, the user can open the different sections of DLT. Its Resources section houses the Open Educational Resources that are sure to benefit teachers for the coming school year.

For more information about DLT, message Diwa on their Facebook page: facebook.com/diwalearningsystems or email them at info@diwamail.com. – Rappler.com