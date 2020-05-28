This is a press release from the Dagupan City Public Information Office.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan has begun its risk-based testing for COVID-19 for the city’s frontliners.

In an interview on Wednesday, May 27, Dagupan City COVID-19 focal person Dr Ophelia Rivera said the testing aims to cover about 600 government frontliners in the city, which includes barangay health workers, nurses, firemen, rescue personnel, and police.

Rivera said that the government frontliners will be tested using the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

“The RT-PCR test is the standard for testing COVID-19. This is much more accurate than the rapid antibody test being conducted by others”, said Rivera.

The city government’s partner, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), has allotted a total of 1,500 RT-PCR test kits for the city. The remaining unconsumed test kits will be kept in the City Health Office for future use.

The risk-based testing, which will be done within about 5 days, would cater to around 120 individuals daily.

Medical personnel who gather swab specimen are trained medical technologists from the Department of Health, City Health Office, and the PRC, said Rivera.

The specimens will then be sent to the central laboratory of the PRC in Metro Manila to be tested.

Last April 29, the Sangguniang Panlungsod passed Resolution No. 5919, which provides the city with a government-accredited and certified testing facility, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and organizations for COVID-19 tests.

Dagupan City has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. – Rappler.com