This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology.

To accelerate COVID-19 mass testing in the Philippines while protecting healthcare workers, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) delivered and installed 132 specimen collection booths (SCBs) in 89 hospitals and healthcare facilities identified by the Department of Health across the country.

As of May 23, the booths were successfully distributed to 9 cities in Metro Manila and 37 provinces across the country. Since April this year, fabrication of the SCBs was facilitated by Augusto Martinez III and his team at the Futuristic Aviation and Maritime Enterprise (FAME) Incorporated.



Inspired by the telephone booth-style swab collection facilities in other Asian countries, the SCB is equipped with a transparent front window, ventilation, and caster wheels for easier mobility.

For added safety and protection, it also comes with pressure and infrared temperature sensors which can be used for remote monitoring of the patient and separate disinfection agents inside and outside the swab booth.

Each booth contains two holes at the front panel to allow the healthcare worker, in proper personal protective equipment, to collect the patient’s samples. Five minutes are then allotted to disinfect the booth before receiving the next patient.

Designed to reduce the exposure of health workers to suspected COVID-19 patients, the fabrication and distribution of SCBs were sponsored by DOST-attached agencies: the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development and the Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development. The Philippine Coast Guard also assisted in the delivery of some of the units to Visayas and Mindanao.

The recipients of SCBs also received instructional materials, videos, and document manuals on how to install and use the booths.

The design was also made available publicly for free and disseminated through the DOST Regional Offices, in case other entities would like to fabricate their own booths. The public can access the design here. – Rappler.com