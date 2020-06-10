This is a press release from De La Salle University.

De La Salle University's (DLSU) Data Science Institute in cooperation with the Center for Professional Development in Business is offering the Foundations of Data Science online course this August.

The course will provide an overview of the field of data science, job roles available, and skills necessary for the roles. It will cover an introductory level of the data science workflow such as data acquisition, local data management, data wrangling, basic data visualization for exploratory analysis, and an introduction to data mining concepts.

The online course is designed for professionals and students from various STEM and ABM backgrounds who want to upskill towards a data science career. Each topic will have hands-on exercises with varying degrees of difficulty to ensure that participants are able to absorb the concepts.

Asynchronous activities and synchronous sessions will be conducted each week. The synchronous sessions will be held every Saturday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 1:00 to 3:00 pm starting August 8, 2020.

Those interested may access the overview of the online course here. Limited slots are available.

The fees are as follows:

P40,000 for non-DLSU individuals

P30,000 for DLSU students

P32,000 for DLSU faculty

P32,000 for DLSU alumni

An additional 10% discount will be given to early bird participants who register on or before July 10.

Those interested may register here.

For other inquiries, email macario.cordel@dlsu.edu.ph. – Rappler.com