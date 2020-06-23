This is a press release from Grupo Agatep Inc.

The Ateneo de Manila University recently made history as the first Philippine university to be named first runner-up at the prestigious HSBC/HKU Asia Pacific Business Case Competition.

Ateneo’s team was composed of Lucia Lorenzo, Annicka Koteh, Javi Macasaet, and Isa Villanueva, BS Management Engineering students from the John Gokongwei School of Management (JGSOM). Ateneo professor James Soriano served as the team’s head coach.

“To Ateneo, this journey was memorable as it was precious. We have spent more than eight years trying to break into the winners’ circle,” Johnny Filart, senior coach of the Ateneo team said. “Whether face-to-face or online, Ateneo will always step up to the challenge. With this win, we'll likely develop new frontiers within which to continue developing strong business leaders for the future!”

Now in its 13th year, the HSBC/HKU Asia Pacific Business Case Competition is an annual event with participants from over 180 universities around the world. The competition aims to enhance the traditional strengths of the case method of teaching by moving the business case from the classroom into a global competition format. To ensure the safety of the participants, the recently concluded event was done online.

In this year’s iteration, Ateneo faced 20 of the most respected academic institutions in Asia Pacific including Australia’s University of Sydney, Japan’s Tohoku University, and New Zealand’s University of Auckland.

China’s Peking University was named the champion of the HSBC/HKU Asia Pacific Business Case Competition, while the USA's University of Hawaii at Manoa and Malaysia’s Sunway University were named the 2nd-runner up and 3rd-runner up, respectively.

To watch the winning presentation of Ateneo, click this link. For more information about Ateneo, please visit www.ateneo.edu.