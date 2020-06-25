The following is a press release from the Ateneo de Manila University Press.

"If we wish to have a better account of good and evil, we will have to resuscitate history," Ateneo de Manila University Press quotes Timothy Snyder in a bold statement announcing their latest collection of books on sale.

From June 12 to July 12, Ateneo Press is offering a 20% discount for each book purchased from their wide selection of history books.

Ateneo Press further quotes Snyder by asking, "Can history be so contemporary?" Even when the world is brought to its knees by an outbreak of a new virus, recurring social, political, and humanitarian issues of old continue to plague the country.

These have inspired many to speak up and come together in dissent. From the mañanita-styled celebrations of the Philippine Independence Day to people referencing documented quotes of national heroes like Jose Rizal, Antonio Luna, and Apolinario Mabini on social media sites, many are calling to drop the divisiveness among Filipinos, recognize the past injustices inflicted on the people, and learn from history if we seek to bind our wounds.

In A Nation Aborted: Rizal, American Hegemony, and Philippine Nationalism, one of the titles on sale, author Floro Quiboyen dissects Rizal's vision of the Philippines. He writes, "Rizal's vision was of the nation as an ethical community, a vision of an inclusive nation without borders, and not of a sovereign nation demarcated by a territory and protected by the armature of state."

Other titles on sale include The Conjugal Dictatorship of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos by Primitivo Mijares, Dean Worcester's Fantasy Islands: Photography, Film, and the Colonial Philippines by Mark Rice, Pasyon and Revolution: Popular Movements in the Philippines, 1840-1910 by Reynaldo Ileto, The Women of Malolos by Nicanor Tiongson, and Brains of the Nation: Pedro Paterno, T.H. Pardo de Tavera, Isabelo de los Reyes and the Production of Modern Knowledge by Resil Mojares.

From the Philippines’ pre-colonial years to the Spanish colonization to post World War II and the Martial Law years, there is a book for everyone that will enrich our knowledge of the country’s history.

Now that there are calls to revisit and review our shared past, Ateneo Press will not stand down in providing the people with context, reference materials, and other resources for discourse. Where there are people with the desire to learn, there will be history with the lesson and books to tell them all.

The book sale will run until July 12. Check the complete list of books on sale here and email your orders to books.unipress@ateneo.edu.

Prices remain the same for other books not included in the promo. All titles are subject to availability. Visit ateneo.edu/ateneopress for more information. – Rappler.com