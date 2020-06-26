This is a press release from Unseen 81.

MANILA, Philippines – Do you have old travel photos from your trips?

Unseen 81, an online travel photography community, has opened to feature travel photos from the 81 provinces of the Philippines and encourage engagements from local communities.

Inspired by highlighting the less recognized sights in the country, the contest aims to focus on tourism and culture in all the provinces. Through this initiative, Unseen 81 hopes to spread stories that spark creativity, accounts of history and the culture that thrives within the provinces that unknowingly binds Filipinos.

The photo contest is open to all Filipinos. Entries will be accepted until June 30, 2020.

Contestants will have a chance to win as much as P20,000 and publish their photos in a photobook within the year. Click here for the full mechanics on how to join the contest. – Rappler.com

Unseen 81 is a travel photography community founded by Rappler Mover Carl Berwin. Berwin was also part of the group EstudyanTRIP that won Rappler’s #SharePH summer contest sharing their travel experiences through a video blog in 2017.

