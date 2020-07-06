The following is a press release from Filipina Heritage Library.

Filipinas Heritage Library, the US Embassy in the Philippines, and Adarna House invite everyone to join their upcoming workshops with the War & Children in Books panelists!

The FREE programs are part of the online efforts connected to the online exhibit: "War Through the Eyes of the Child" and "Liberation: War & Hope" series of activities in partnership with the US Embassy in the Philippines and Adarna House.

The Basics of Character Designing: An Intermediate Illustration Workshop with Marcus Nada

Marcus Nada, illustrator of Si Pitong Noong Panahon ng mga Hapon, will facilitate an intermediate session on character designing. Participants will be provided with tips on the step-by-step process of character designing. They will also be learning how to apply the character design in a story while improving their drawing skills!

WHEN: Friday, July 17, 9 am - 12 pm

WHERE: Online via Zoom

RECOMMENDED AGE GROUP & LEVEL: Intermediate | 13 years and above | can draw characters/people

MATERIALS: Any available drawing materials (paper, pen/pencil, eraser)

PRE-READS REQUIREMENT FOR ATTENDEES: Read the text of 'The Grand Parade' (to be provided upon registration)

TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS FOR ATTENDEES:

Zoom

Internet connection

Laptop/tablet/phone

Prop or set-up of camera overhead to see the work

The workshop has only limited slots. Register here.

Writing from Your Memories: A WOMEN-ONLY Beginner's Writing Workshop with Maya Calica

Maya Calica Collins, editor and co-writer of Good Night, Lala, will run a workshop for women who’ve always wanted to write but don’t know where to begin. The two-hour session will help beginners activate their memories as a way to jump-start their writing journey. This workshop will be a safe space for women to share their stories and tap into the power of storytelling to connect people with the past and heal relationships.

WHEN: Saturday, July 18, 2 pm - 4 pm

WHERE: Online via Zoom

RECOMMENDED AGE GROUP: 16 and above

What this course isn’t:

Not for professional writers

Not about how to write fiction

Not about how to get published

Not about how to make a career out of writing

This is for you if:

You’re a beginner

You want to share your stories

You believe in the power of stories to connect people

You don’t know how to start writing

Expectations:

We will get you started with fun prompts

Learn the basics of a story

Help you turn your memories into a story

The workshop has only limited slots. Register here.

Established in 1996, the Filipinas Heritage Library (FHL) is the other half of Ayala Foundation’s Arts and Culture Division. As a one-stop digital research center on the Philippines, its mission is to spark and stoke interest in the visual, aural, and printed story of the Filipino.

To learn more about FHL, visit www.filipinaslibrary.org.ph. – Rappler.com