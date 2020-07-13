The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

“To ensure uninterrupted delivery of crucial services to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) has revised rules to ensure faster filling up of vacant positions resulting from promotion of those involved in providing essential services in this time of state of national health emergency.”

This was announced by CSC Chairperson Alicia dela Rosa-Bala after the Commission issued Resolution No. 2000659 or the Interim Guidelines on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions for the Period of State of Calamity Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The rule covers human resource movement for first and second-level positions, including second-level executive/managerial positions in the career service, and those appointed to the non-career service who are non-presidential appointees during state of calamity.

Bala added that the directive takes effect retroactively or on March 16, 2020, the date of the declaration placing the entire country under State of Calamity. It shall remain in force until lifted.

The conditional exemption from Section 96 of the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions (ORAOHRA), as amended, is for health-related, social workers and the like for agencies not previously exempt, and is subject to compliance with the recruitment, selection, and placement processes under CSC-approved Agency Merit Selection Plan and internal guidelines.

In addition, the CSC highlights that reassignment, detail, and transfer are also allowed. For instance, Human Resources for Health (HRH), such as but not limited to medical and allied medical staff, may be reassigned or detailed to other government hospitals or temporary medical facilities requiring supplemental health workforce pursuant to Section 4 (m) of R.A. No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” during the state of national emergency, notwithstanding the provisions of R.A. No. 7305 or the “Magna Carta of Public Health Workers."

Furthermore, licensed professionals, such as but not limited to medical and social workers, who are holding administrative and other positions in the government, may be reassigned, detailed, transferred or designated to perform additional duties, upon their consent, to healthcare or other government facilities, in the exigency of the service, for the duration of the state of national emergency to augment the depleting number of frontliners where their services are necessary, provided that appropriate training is provided prior to deployment.

Meanwhile, qualified officials and employees in the career service may be reassigned to stations or posts near their homes or home provinces if within the region, during the imposition by the national government of ECQ and MECQ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the full text of CSC Resolution No. 2000659 and CSC Memorandum Circular No. 14, log on to the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph. – Rappler.com