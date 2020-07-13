The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

Government agencies may resume filling up vacant positions and the issuance of appointments, among other human resource actions guided by the Interim Guidelines on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions (IGAOHRA) for the Period of State of Calamity Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The announcement was made by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) through Resolution No. 2000659 promulgated on Wednesday, July 8, which laid down the parameters on hiring for first and second level positions, including second-level executive/managerial positions in the career service, and those appointed to the non-career service who are non-presidential appointees during State of Calamity.

The IGAOHRA takes effect retroactively or March 16, 2020, the date of the declaration placing the entire country under State of Calamity. It shall remain in force until lifted.

Agencies should provide CSC Regional Office and CSC Field Office concerned a copy of said guidelines.

In addition, electronic signatures on copies of appointment are now allowed with the head of the agency ensuring authenticity, certifying its use, and submitting specimen signatures to the CSC RO concerned.

Appointees who will assume their duties during the effectivity of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) or modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) may be allowed to report through the alternative work arrangements adopted by the agency or within 30 days from the lifting of the ECQ/MECQ.

The administration of oath of office may be done through virtual modes such as video conferencing provided that the appointee was furnished a copy of the appointment through e-mail and receipt is acknowledged with the electronic signature affixed. Those who have taken the oath of office and assumed the duties of the position are entitled to receive salary without awaiting the approval/validation of the appointment by the CSC.

The imposition of the ECQ/MECQ and other general community quarantine does not extend the probationary period of appointees availing of the alternative work arrangements adopted by the agency. But for those whose nature of work could only be performed onsite, the probationary period is extended for the duration of the quarantine period.

On the required publication and posting of vacant positions, the 9-month validity period of publication pursuant to Section 29 of the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions (ORAOHRA) is extended for the period equivalent to the duration of the ECQ/MECQ imposed in the area where the agency is located. Reckoning is based on the date of its lifting. Thus, the duration of the ECQ/MECQ is not included in the counting of the 9-month validity period of publication.

However, if the vacant position is not filled-up within the said extension, the agency is required to republish and post the vacancy as well as submit the electronic copy of the Request for Publication of Vacant Positions (CS Form No. 9, Revised 2018) to the CSC Field Office (CSC FO) concerned through email.

Agencies are allowed to transmit appointments to CSC Field Offices via e-mail together with the Appointment Transmittal and Action Form (ATAF) for regulated agencies or Report on Appointments Issued (RAI) for accredited/deregulated agencies, including the requirements for regular appointments within 30 calendar days. On the other hand, hard copies must be submitted within 60 calendar days upon the lifting of the ECQ/MECQ.

Appointments submitted through email may be approved/validated if the appointee meets the qualification standards of the position subject to revalidation upon submission of the original copies of the appointment, plantilla of position, and other supporting documents required under ORAOHRA, and verification of civil service eligibility of the candidate. In case of disapproval/invalidation of appointments, the 2017 Rules on Administrative Cases in the Civil Service (RACCS) will be followed.

For the full text of CSC Resolution No. 2000659 and CSC Memorandum Circular No. 14, log on to the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph. – Rappler.com