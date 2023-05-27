Filipinas Heritage Library extends reduced rates for students until December 2023

PRESS RELEASE: A library daily pass and monthly pass remains at P150 and P2,000, respectively, for students

This is a press release from the Filipinas Heritage Library.

Students up to college level may enjoy reduced library day pass and monthly pass rates until December 2023.

A valid student ID or proof of enrollment is required. See the reduced rates below.

For more information about the library guidelines and procedures, visit www.filipinaslibrary.org.ph/booking/.

For inquiries, you may email asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph.

Established in 1996, the Filipinas Heritage Library (FHL) is the other half of Ayala Foundation’s Arts and Culture Division. As a one-stop digital research center on the Philippines, its mission is to spark and stoke interest in the visual, aural, and printed story of the Filipino.

To learn more about FHL, visit www.filipinaslibrary.org.ph – Rappler.com