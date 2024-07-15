IBON Birdtalk tackles economic and political crises under Marcos’ 2nd year

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A week before President Marcos' third State of the Nation Address, research group IBON holds its 2024 Midyear Birdtalk

This is a press release from IBON Foundation.

A week before President Marcos’ third State of the Nation Address (SONA), research group IBON holds its 2024 Midyear Birdtalk.

Birdtalk is a biannual forum where IBON presents its analysis and prospects of the country’s key socioeconomic and political trends. It aims to promote a wider understanding of economics and alternatives from the perspective of the Filipino people.

Various sectors, including media, government office representatives, the religious, educators and students, entrepreneurs, people’s organizations, and civil society institutions will participate.

This midyear, the group assesses the Philippine economy’s trajectory after two years of the Marcos administration, amid intensified political infighting and heightening geopolitical conflict between the US and China in the region.

The Tuesday, July 16 forum will be preceded by a 10 am media briefing at the IBON premises along Timog Avenue. At 1 pm, Birdtalk transpires at the UP Diliman School of Statistics.

The 2024 IBON Midyear Birdtalk is co-presented by the People’s Alternative Media Network (Altermidya), the All UP Academic Employees Union, and the UP Office of the Faculty Regent. Over twenty media and network partners are bringing Birdtalk to a wider audience this midyear. – Rappler.com