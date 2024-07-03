Mapua gets CHED okay to offer Arizona State University courses

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Through the flexible transnational higher education modes, Mapua students can acquire double degrees or guaranteed an advance entry into a master's program in Arizona State University

The following is a press release from the Commission on Higher Education.

International education is now made more available to Filipino students after the Commission on Higher Education’s (CHED) approved the first transnational higher education (TNHE) programs of Mapua University and Arizona State University (ASU).

CHED has authorized Mapua University to offer the following TNHE programs starting this school year:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Master of Global Management

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Master of Leadership and Management

Bachelor of Science in Marketing – Bachelor of Science in Digital Audiences

Bachelor of Science in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics – Bachelor of Science in Data Science, Business Analytics Track

Bachelor of Science in Global Management – Bachelor of Science in International Trade

Through the flexible transnational higher education modes, in four years, students can acquire double degrees or can be guaranteed an advance entry into a master’s program in ASU.

“Through the Transnational Higher Education Law, we create another pathway for Filipino students to access and acquire international education in order to enhance their skills in specialized areas and competitiveness in the global field,” CHED Secretary Popoy De Vera said.

Through this partnership between Mapua and ASU, one of the most innovative universities in the US, Mapua equips interested students with world-class training in international business, cross-cultural relations, global political economy, and regional business environments.

ASU is a public HEI recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and US Department of Education (USDE). It is ranked 200th in the 2025 QS World University Rankings and 155th in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

Moreover, ASU has retained the top spot as the Most Innovative School in the US for eight consecutive years as reported by the US News & World Report.

Meanwhile, Mapua University is a CHED-recognized Philippine higher education institution ranked within 601-650 in 2024 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia and 1501+ in the Times Higher Education.

The Transnational Higher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11448), enacted in 2019, aims to develop a globally competitive workforce, talents, and innovations.

CHED is mandated in this law to develop effective transnational higher education programs and institutions in the Philippines. – Rappler.com