Parts of Roxas Boulevard, roads around CCP Complex closed to traffic on June 29

PRESS RELEASE: Streets around the CCP Complex in Pasay City will be closed on June 29, from 12 pm to 12 am, for the Grand Parade of Aliwan Fiesta 2024

The following is a press release from the Aliwan Fiesta.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes ahead as the streets around the CCP Complex in Pasay City will be closed on Saturday, June 29, from 12 pm to 12 am, for the Grand Parade of Aliwan Fiesta 2024.

Vehicles from Roxas Boulevard southbound heading to CCP (Harbour Square, Folk Arts Theater), may turn right to P. Bukaneg St., and straight to their destination. To exit the CCP Complex, take Atang dela Rama St. to Buendia Extension, or Senate Road going to Macapagal Blvd.

For those heading to the PICC from Buendia Extesion or Macapagal Blvd., take Sofitel Road and turn right onto V. Sotto St. From PICC to Roxas Blvd. or EDSA, take Jalandoni St. to Buendia Ext. or Macapagal Blvd.

Motorists are encouraged to visit the Aliwan Fiesta website or their social media pages for real-time updates and detailed maps.

Aliwan Fiesta, the Philippines’ festival of champions, is an annual celebration that brings together dazzling dance performances and colorful floats from festivals across the country. – Rappler.com