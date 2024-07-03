SSS branches in Davao Region maintain 5-day operation

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: There will be no changes in the operating hours of Social Security System branches in the Davao Region, but members are also encouraged to use online services for their convenience

The following is a press release from the Social Security System.

The Social Security System Mindanao South 1 Division clarified that the business operations of its eight branch offices in the Davao Region would remain unchanged despite SSS adopting a flexible work arrangement for its employees.

SSS Vice President for Mindanao South 1 Division Mary Ellen Estoque confirmed that branches in Davao, Davao-Toril, Digos, Panabo, Tagum, Mati, and Bislig will maintain their operating hours from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, selected SSS offices in malls like Davao-Ilustre and Robinsons Tagum Service Office will serve from 9 am to 6 pm. The NCCC Davao Service Office will operate Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 am until 6 pm.

However, for their convenience, Estoque encouraged members to utilize the SSS online services, available 24/7 through My.SSS Portal. “They can also pay their SSS contributions and loan payments through accredited payment partners,” she added.

Starting June 3, SSS adopted a flexible work arrangement in its corporate offices in Quezon City and Makati City to help mitigate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com