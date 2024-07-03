SSS branches in Davao Region maintain 5-day operation

SUMMARY
The following is a press release from the Social Security System.
The Social Security System Mindanao South 1 Division clarified that the business operations of its eight branch offices in the Davao Region would remain unchanged despite SSS adopting a flexible work arrangement for its employees.
SSS Vice President for Mindanao South 1 Division Mary Ellen Estoque confirmed that branches in Davao, Davao-Toril, Digos, Panabo, Tagum, Mati, and Bislig will maintain their operating hours from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm.
Meanwhile, selected SSS offices in malls like Davao-Ilustre and Robinsons Tagum Service Office will serve from 9 am to 6 pm. The NCCC Davao Service Office will operate Tuesday to Saturday, from 9 am until 6 pm.
However, for their convenience, Estoque encouraged members to utilize the SSS online services, available 24/7 through My.SSS Portal. “They can also pay their SSS contributions and loan payments through accredited payment partners,” she added.
Starting June 3, SSS adopted a flexible work arrangement in its corporate offices in Quezon City and Makati City to help mitigate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com
