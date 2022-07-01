Applications are open for the 2022 Galing Pook Awards

This is a press release from the Galing Pook Foundation.

The Galing Pook Awards is now open for applications! Local Government Units (LGUs) can now showcase their programs that exemplified adaptiveness, innovation, resiliency, and excellence.

For almost three decades, 329 programs from at least 200 LGUs were awarded a Galing Pook award. This continues to challenge them to become models of good governance, scale up their best practices, and replicate programs that improve people’s quality of life.

The Galing Pook Awards continue to be a source of hope and inspiration as it proves that government works when leaders are open to citizens’ participation and adaptive innovations.

No less than the newly-appointed DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos won this prestigious award in March 2013 when he was the mayor of Mandaluyong City. Their programs Garden of Life Park, a “one-stop-shop” project that entailed a 4-C approach – cemetery, columbarium, crematorium, and chapel all rolled into one; and Project Therapy, Education and Assimilation of Children with Handicap (TEACH), a community-based rehabilitation program that directly benefits children with disabilities in depressed areas were recognized as among the Top Ten Outstanding Local Governance Programs for the Galing Pook Awards 2012.

Secretary Abalos extends his utmost support for the 2022 Galing Pook Awards saying that it “proactively recognizes outstanding programs and best practices that go beyond the LGUs’ mandate to serve their constituents, empower people’s participation and ultimately espouse patriotism.”

Galing Pook Executive Director Georgina Hernandez-Yang expresses her anticipation for the coming Awards: “We’ve had a successful awards year in 2021 as we received the most number of applications in over a decade. We have seen how the COVID-19 pandemic stretched the capacities of LGUs, which enabled them to innovate in order to serve their constituents. We’re excited to see more of those as we continue to rely on LGUs to lead the way in creating sustainable and effective solutions.”

Galing Pook will be holding an information session on the online application process on Tuesday, July 12 from 4 pm to 6 pm. You may register at https://bit.ly/2022GPAwardsInfoSession2.

Applications are open until Friday, July 22, 11:59 PM at https://bit.ly/2022GalingPookAwards. Application details can be found on Galing Pook’s website as well as on DILG Memorandum Circular 2022-031 available at the DILG website. – Rappler.com