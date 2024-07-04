Ayala group beefs up Philippine Coast Guard’s research unit with computers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Corporation recently donated desktop computers to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), as a gesture of appreciation and support to the PCG’s mandate.

Francisco Romero Milán, Ayala’s chief human resources officer, led the turn over ceremony to the Coast Guard Strategic Studies and International Affairs Center (CGSSIAC), last June 11.

“The donation of these computers symbolizes our profound respect and unwavering support for your tireless efforts in patrolling our coasts, responding to emergencies, and protecting our maritime interests,” Milán said.

“We hope that this serves as a testament to our collective resolve to work hand in hand for the greater good,” he added.

Meanwhile, Commodore Arnaldo Lim, Director for CGSSIAC, responded by emphasizing the importance of computers in enhancing the efficiency of the coast guard’s research unit.

“As a unit of the Philippine Coast Guard mandated to provide strategic direction to the leadership through the conduct of policy reviews and research, the importance of information and communication technology equipment to a research unit cannot be overstated,” Lim said.

“I am confident that, through enhanced technological capabilities, we can achieve greater success and make a positive impact in performing our duties within and beyond the maritime space,” he added.

Since 2023, Ayala and Makati Development Corporation, through the group’s Saludo sa Serbisyo program, have turned over 100 computers to the Philippine Coast Guard, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Saludo is Ayala group’s flagship program for uniformed personnel. It offers exclusive access to Ayala group’s products and services to help them achieve their personal goals through the following initiatives: home and car ownership assistance, financial education, employment for retired personnel, livelihood training, health and wellness program, cooperative development, product discounts, equipment donation, and scholarship for dependents. – Rappler.com