Call for submissions: UP Pride 2023 queer art exhibit

PRESS RELEASE: The queer art exhibit runs from October 23 to 27 at Parola: UP Fine Arts Gallery

The following is a press release from UP Pride.

To champion queer artists from the University of the Philippines (UP) system, UP Pride 2023 will feature a week-long exhibit at UP Diliman’s Parola: Fine Arts Gallery.

Through a partnership with the UP Diliman College of Fine Arts, UP Center for Women and Gender Studies, and the College of Arts and Letters, the exhibit will serve as an avenue for queer artists within the UP community to present their creativity in different art forms. It will run from October 23 to 27, 2023.

Following UP Pride, the said showcase will also carry the theme “Dangal, Husay, Pagkakapantay-pantay” to echo the calls for the passage of the SOGIESC Equality Bill.

Currently, the event is open for submissions from UP students, faculty, and staff until September 30, midnight.

Fellow artists and enthusiasts alike are invited to attend the exhibit. This event will be free of charge.

About UP Pride

UP Pride is an annual celebration of the LGBTQI+ community within the University of the Philippines (UP), it is a system-wide event that hosts various Pride related activities in the span of a week. This year’s UP Pride will be held from October 23 to 27, with the theme “Dangal, Husay, Pagkakapantay-Pantay.”

UP Pride 2023 aims to highlight that without equality, there is no honor and excellence. With this, the event shall push for the passage of an institutionalized UP Code of Equality and Non-discrimination, along with a wide-scale, national Equality Bill. – Rappler.com