Philippine Science High School application period for 2023 rescheduled

The application period for incoming Grade 7 students of the Philippine Science High School (PSHS) has been rescheduled.

The application period to enter PSHS, through the 2023 National Competitive Examination (NCE), will start on June 13, 2023. Deadline of applications is on October 13, 2023.

The examination is set to be held on November 18, 2023.

In a social media post, PSHS said the change in schedule “will allow more students to apply as Pisay scholars.”

Interested applicants may apply at the nearest PSHS campus, in Department of Science and Technology (DOST) regional offices and provincial science and technology offices, or via the NCE’s online platform.

For details on qualifications and how to apply, check out their Facebook announcement

