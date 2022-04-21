Launch of children’s book ‘Palayain ang Aking Nanay’ part of campaign to free Amanda Echanis

The children's book is about the experience of a child whose mother is a political prisoner

The Free Amanda Echanis Network (FAEN) and Gantala Press will launch the children’s book Palayain ang Aking Nanay on Saturday, April 23, at Liwasang Diokno, Commission on Human Rights.

The book is part of the campaign calling for the release of activist Amanda Echanis and her one-year old son Randall who is detained with her.

Palayain ang Aking Nanay is about the experience of a child whose mother is a political prisoner. It was written by China De Vera and illustrated by Ilena Saturay, and published by Gantala Press.

Echanis was arrested on December 2, 2020, less than a month after giving birth to her baby. She and her son are detained at the Cagayan Provincial Jail in Tuguegarao.

During her pregnancy, she was involved in the relief operations in Cagayan Valley, working to help the farmers and agricultural workers who were hardest hit by the combined impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Typhoon Ulysses.

Echanis is a longtime activist and the daughter of former Anakpawis chairperson Randall Echanis, who was tortured and killed on August 10, 2020.

FAEN, a broad network of supporters from various sectors, including women, youth, artists, peasants, and the urban poor, among others, condemns the harassment of Echanis through the conduct of a warrantless raid, the planting of evidence, and the filing of trumped-up charges against her.

FAEN also reiterates the urgency of immediately releasing Echanis, especially given the increased risks faced by a nursing mother and baby in the Philippine penal system.

For inquiries, please contact Roma Estrada: 0915 196 8982. – Rappler.com