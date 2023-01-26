Award-winning conductor Darrell Ang returns onstage for charity showcase

PRESS RELEASE: Darrell Ang returns to conduct the award-winning Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra with a performance joined by pianist Carmencita Sipin Aspiras and clarinettist Andrew Constantino

This is a press release from the Henrietta Sydeco Tayengco-Limjoco Foundation

On February 18, internationally-acclaimed Singapore-born conductor Darrell Ang returns to conduct the award-winning Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra – joined by legendary Filipino pianist Carmencita Sipin Aspiras and the country’s most promising clarinettist, Andrew Constantino – in “Keep the Music Playing: Three Generations of Filipino Artists,” kicking off its 7 pm show at the Ayala Museum presented by the Henrietta Sydeco Tayengco-Limjoco Foundation (HSTLF).

Aside from being the artistic director and chief conductor of one of China’s leading orchestras, the Sichuan Orchestra of China, Ang enjoys being an exceptional guest conductor of the leading orchestras of Asia. In the musical landscape and global stage, he is being celebrated worldwide for his unique artistry, intellect, and unmatched talent.

Last August, he made his San Francisco Opera debut conducting seven performances of Bright Sheng’s Dream of the Red Chamber and was also engaged to lead the Lunar New Year Celebrations of both the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ang also enjoys guest conducting the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, NHK Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) of Taiwan, Copenhagen Philharmonic, London Philharmonic, Rundfunk Sinfornieorchester Berlin, St. Petersburg, and Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, to name a few.

Ang also took home prizes at the prestigious 50th Besancon International Conducting Competition, Arturo Toscanini International Conducting Competition, and the Antonio Pedrotti International Competition.

He was awarded the French honor of Chavalier dans l’órder des Arts et des Lettres in 2015, and his recording of Chinese composer under Naxos was nominated at the Grammy Awards.

On an exceptional night, Ang, together with the youngest multi-awarded orchestra in Asia, the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra, and acclaimed Filipino pride in their respective fields – Carmencita Sipin Aspiras and Andrew Constantino – will come together for this benefit concert for the HSTL Foundation for Filipino Pianists and Childhope Philippines Foundation Incorporated.

For tickets, please call HSTLF at 0920-954-0053 and 0918-347-3027 or email us at Josephuy2004@yahoo.com. You may also contact Childhope Philippines at 0917-100-5303. – Rappler.com