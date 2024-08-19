Call for participants: UP Resilience Institute Quake Quest competition

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Sign up and join a movement that fosters innovation, education, and resilience. Registration is open until August 28, 2024.

The UP Resilience Institute and UP Intelligence Systems Center is proud to announce Quake Quest: Unleashing Innovations in Seismology through Arts, Engineering, and Research, a research competition that allows senior high school students to be at the heart of an exciting world of seismic research.

This competition seeks to contribute to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): SDG 4 Quality Education, SDG 9 Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 11 Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. It also celebrates our community of citizen scientists in the Philippines, whose contributions are invaluable in running our low-cost seismometers and maintaining our public seismic network.

Quake Quest invites teams of three senior high school students and one faculty advisor to collaborate in exploring UPRI’s seismic data archive and developing innovative scientific projects. This is an opportunity to work together, learn from each other, and contribute to a shared goal.

Over three months, participants will engage in a series of activities, including a crash course series, project proposals, paper submissions, and project presentations. To keep participants engaged and motivated, the competition includes a variety of major and minor quests, culminating in an onsite event and awards ceremony.

Through these activities, participants will deepen their understanding of seismic phenomena, enhance their research skills, and gain valuable real-world experience by working with UPRI’s archived seismic data.

The competition also aims to promote UPRI’s Public Seismic Network, increasing public awareness and sparking interest in the network’s capabilities. Lastly, it seeks to provide the public with access to archived seismic data, democratizing information and enabling broader exploration and analysis.

Join this exciting journey! Bring hands-on experience working with seismic data in impactful scientific research. Sign up today and join a movement that fosters innovation, education, and resilience. Registration is open until August 28, 2024: bit.ly/QQ_Registration

– Rappler.com