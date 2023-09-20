UP honors ‘Mr. Shooli’ with Gawad Plaridel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Actor, satirist, and advertising creative Manuel Urbano Jr. will be awarded this year’s Gawad Plaridel on October 11, at Cine Adarna in UP Diliman

The following is a press release from the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Mass Communication.

The University of the Philippines Diliman College of Mass Communication will be awarding actor, satirist, and advertising creative Manuel Urbano Jr., popularly known on television, film and the internet as “Mr. Shooli”, this year’s Gawad Plaridel on October 11, 2023, at 2 pm, at the UP Film Institute Film Center’s Cine Adarna.

Urbano Jr. will be feted for both his unforgettable social commentary in numerous performances across time and media as a peculiar Mongolian figure pondering on Philippine realities, as well as his remarkable contributions to multimedia commercial advertising which are distinguished for their humane values and Pinoy humor. At 84, he continues his work via social media and even participates in anti-disinformation campaigns through his own YouTube channel.

The Gawad Plaridel is the university’s highest award for outstanding practitioners known for their integrity and excellence in the different fields of media (print media, radio, television, cinema, and new media). Named after the great propagandist Marcelo H. del Pilar, whose nom de plume was “Plaridel,” the recognition comes with a trophy sculpture depicting the editor of La Solidaridad by National Artist Napoleon V. Abueva.

Since the establishment of the award in 2004, the Gawad Plaridel laureate has customarily delivered a lecture on important issues pertaining to his/her/their field or craft. Past recipients include Eugenia Apostol (2004), Vilma Santos-Recto (2005), Fidela Magpayo (2006), Cheche Lazaro (2007), Pacheco Seares (2008), Kidlat Tahimik (2009), Eloisa Cruz Canlas (2011), Rosa Rosal (2012), Jose Lacaba (2013), Nora Aunor (2014), Ricky Lee (2015), Francisca Custodio (2016), Tina Monzon-Palma (2017), Jessica Soho (2018), and Bonifacio Ilagan (2019).

For information, contact the Gawad Plaridel Secretariat at gawadplaridel@up.edu.ph. — Rappler.com