Coordinator for International Relations under the 2022 JET Programme Now Open for Application

PRESS RELEASE: The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is looking for one Coordinator for International Relations under the 2022 JET Programme

The Embassy of Japan in the Philippines is looking for one Coordinator for International Relations (CIR) willing to be assigned in Minokamo-City, Gifu-Prefecture Japan under the 2022 Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme.

The successful applicant is expected to assist local government offices in various international exchange activities, with tasks including but not limited to: translation, event management, and program planning.

Other duties for a CIR may include:

Receiving guests from abroad

Editing and producing pamphlets in English or Japanese

Advising and planning international exchange programmes

Teaching English (or other languages) to government employees and residents

Eligibility

Applicants must:

be a Filipino citizen

have a functional command of the Japanese language (Japanese Language Proficiency Test N1 is desirable)

possess excellent English ability both orally and in writing

be physically and mentally fit to work abroad

hold a bachelor’s degree or higher, or be able to obtain such qualifications by the designated arrival date

The JET Programme Guidelines, Application Forms, and details on other requirements can be obtained from: https://www.ph.emb-japan.go.jp/itpr_en/00_000147.html

Deadline of application: March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm

For more information about the JET Programme and the CIR position, please visit www.jetprogramme.org or the Culture and Education section of the Embassy of Japan Website. — Rappler.com