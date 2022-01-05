RESULTS: December 2021 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has announced that 786 out of 2,177 examinees passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination, and 44 out of 155 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga in December 2021.

The results of the examination with respect to one examinee were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 2 dated January 4, 2022.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Reynaldo Apolonio Tisado, Officer-In-Charge; Orestes Monzon, Bayani San Juan and Ma. Jesette Canales, members.

The results were released in seven working days after the last day of examinations.

From February 2 to February 9, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the December 2021 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017 are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the December 2021 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered 10 highest places in the December 2021 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com