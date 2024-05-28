Department of Migrant Workers and DataFlow Group forge strategic partnership to revolutionize services for OFWs

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of both organizations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, security and delivering ease of services for OFWs

This is a press release from the Department of Migrant Workers.

The DataFlow Group, a globally recognized leader in verification, equivalency, and immigration compliance solutions committed to enhancing global mobility, proudly announces a groundbreaking strategic partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Philippines.

The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) took place on May 9, 2024 at the DMW Central Office and was attended by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers, Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, Assistant Secretary Jerome Alcantara, with Sunil Kumar, CEO of DataFlow Group, Sunil Mudgal, Head of Business of DataFlow Group, and Michelle Ibarra, Country Head of DataFlow Philippines amongst other key officials.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation journey of both organizations, aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, security and delivering ease of services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through innovative technological solutions.

Scope of Agreement

The MOA outlines several key areas of collaboration between the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the DataFlow Group and aims at transforming the services offered to OFWs. It encompasses the following:

Technical Studies and Joint Initiatives: Conducting in-depth studies and developing innovative initiatives to prevent and detect fraud in documentation and deployment processes.

Process Automation: Proposing cutting-edge technologies to streamline document processing and enhance the ease of doing business for OFWs.

Capacity Building: Designing programs to enhance the digital competencies of DMW and its stakeholders.

Policy Reform and Program Development: Identifying areas for policy reforms and new program development to facilitate digital transformation.

Digital Solutions Development: Collaborating on the implementation of digital technologies to improve registration, monitoring, and verification processes.

Mr. Hans Leo J. Cacdac, Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), emphasized the importance of this partnership in advancing the welfare of OFWs, stating, “We are committed to our mission of enhancing service to OFWs by streamlining and digitalizing our processes. This endeavor today enables us to meet our goals, ultimately giving OFWs greater convenience, satisfaction and more valuable time to spend with his or her family.”

Potential Partnerships

The partnership opens avenues for OFWs to benefit from DataFlow’s integrated approach that aims to consolidate processes, increase efficiency by providing end-to-end workflows and ultimately create a more accessible and ethical environment for the recruitment and deployment of OFWs. These benefits include:

Special Access to DataFlow Products and Services: OFWs gain exclusive access to streamlined and secure document processing services tailored to their unique needs in overseas employment.

Verification Services: Digital verification services for OFWs, Migrant Workers Organizations (MWOs), and Foreign Employers to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of documents necessary for overseas employment like visas, educational credentials, employment contracts, and other legal requirements.

Streamlined Document Processing: Implementation of the DataFlow Online Systems for efficient document verification and contract validation, reducing complexity and processing time involved in preparing OFWs for deployment.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of the DataFlow Group, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude about the collaboration, stating, “We are excited and humbled to partner with the Department of Migrant Workers – Philippines in this transformative initiative. By leveraging our vast industry experience and deep technology expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way services are delivered to OFWs, ensuring greater efficiency, trust, transparency, accuracy, and accessibility. The significance of this partnership is further strengthened by the government’s dedicated efforts to bridge the digital gap in the Philippines and propel digitization initiatives forward. At the DataFlow Group, we are deeply honoured to contribute to this endeavour, which epitomizes our steadfast commitment to upholding principles of quality, accuracy, scalability and reliability.”

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a vast network spanning 200 countries and comprising 160,000 credential issuing authorities, alongside a dedicated in-house workforce exceeding 1,000 professionals across various geographical locations, the DataFlow Group ensures seamless global mobility support for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Renowned for its extensive governmental partnerships, notably with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), DataFlow serves as a trusted government partner in reliable document and credential verification.

As both organizations join forces, they remain committed towards championing the rights and welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers, driving positive change and fostering a brighter future for all.

– Rappler.com