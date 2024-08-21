Filipino cyclists to gather at Makati café for community bike fair

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The bike fair will celebrate National Heroes Day with a vibrant showcase of cycling culture and active transport

The following is a press release from First Bike Ride.

On August 25, Comuna in San Antonio, Makati, will transform into the ultimate hub for all things cycling as diverse cycling communities from across Metro Manila and nearby provinces come together for First Bike Ride and Esteban Cycling Community’s “Community Fair.”

This special celebration is in lieu of National Heroes Day with a vibrant showcase of cycling culture and active transport.

“With this month’s community ride by First Bike Ride and Esteban Cycling Community, we join the nation in celebration of the National Heroes Day,” says Buji Babiera, founder of First Bike Ride.

“The cycling and active transport communities are coming together, riding in solidarity, and fostering unity among bikers, active transport users, and supporters of our lifestyle and advocacy.”

He adds: “Amid the ongoing transport crisis, we recognize cyclists, active transport users, and advocates of sustainable mobility as modern-day heroes, particularly in the field of transportation. Their efforts continue to inspire hope and offer solutions to our mobility challenges. The Community Fair is also a way to honor everyone in the community by giving them a fun day to celebrate the passions we share.”

Comuna is a creative neighborhood in Makati, home to a variety of cafés, restaurants, and shops. On the last Sunday of August, it will welcome cyclists to its charming space at 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Extension, Makati.

Cycling groups from Metro Manila and nearby provinces, including Rizal, Laguna, and Bulacan, will hold their respective community rides and converge at Comuna at 9 am. The morning will be filled with games, a short program, and opportunities to connect with fellow cyclists over food and drinks.

In the afternoon, there will be informative talks and lectures. Batas Bisikleta will discuss cycling-related laws and legal advice for road encounters. Norregade will host a bike safety talk. Gaijin Cycling Nation will also be part of the event, sharing their stories of bike touring in Japan.

During the evening, Comuna will gear up for a high-energy night with performances from some of the hottest DJs in town. From 9 am to 8 pm, the venue will buzz with activities designed to celebrate cycling, promote safety, and foster community spirit.

Different pop-ups, merchants, and apparel will also be there. Whether you’re a dedicated cyclist, an active transport enthusiast, a friend of the biking community, or simply curious about the cycling scene, this event has something for everyone.

First Bike Ride and Esteban Cycling Community will also host a short bike ride through the car-free streets of Roxas Boulevard and Ayala.

Comuna’s partners will keep you fueled and refreshed throughout the day. Enjoy delicious bites from Goto Monster, refreshing drinks from Palm Tree Abbey or cozy treats from Ani Cafe, Scratch and Lowbrow. Additionally, explore a variety of shops, pop-up booths, and local establishments that will be open for business.

Don’t miss out on this vibrant celebration of cycling and community. See you at Comuna for the “Community Fair” on August 25! For more details and updates, check out First Bike Ride (@firstbikeride) and Esteban Cycling Community (@estebancyclingcommunity) on Instagram. – Rappler.com

Infrastructure that protects cyclists and provides people with more options for mobility is one way to #MakeManilaLiveable. Rappler has a dedicated space for stories about making Philippine cities more liveable, starting with the capital region. Check it out here.