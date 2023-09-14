Panit-Bukog: Mindanao contemporary art displays on 3 dates in 3 places

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Cagayan de Oro leg is open to the public until October 15 while the Dipolog leg will be open from November 10 to December 15

The following is a press release from the Panit-Bukog 5 Mindanao contemporary art exhibition organizers.

The Panit-Bukog 5 (PB5) Mindanao contemporary art exhibition opened with three dates and venues this year.

It started with an exhibition on September 8 at the Fr. Francisco Demetrio Gallery at the Museo de Oro, Xavier University in Cagayan de Oro City. A second exhibition followed on September 9 at the Carmen Art District in Cagayan de Oro City, and it will end with an exhibition on November 10 at Museo Dipolog, Rizal Avenue corner Herrera St., Dipolog City.

The Cagayan de Oro leg is open to the public until October 15 while the Dipolog leg will be open until December 15.

This year’s exhibition is a partnership project between the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its National Committee on Visual Arts (NCVA), the Research Institute for Mindanao Culture (RIMCU), Infinite Lotus Productions, and Museo de Oro – Xavier Center for Culture and the Arts.

The exhibition collateral events included panel discussions and talks on September 9 at Xavier University’s XU Little Theater. The panel discussion tackled curating methods and approaches with the four PB5 curators, followed by a presentation of art organizations and platforms in Mindanao by their group representatives. An open forum followed, with a synthesis by Cris Rollo.

In the Dipolog leg, the collateral event will be a roundtable discussion on Mindanao Contemporary Art on November 11 at 1:30 pm, which will be facilitated by Cris Rollo and Abraham Ambo Garcia Jr.

The curatorial team members are the curator of the UP Vargas Museum and Filipiniana Research Center and Associate Professor Tessa Maria Guazon; visual artist and coordinator Errol Balcos; Griffith University-educated art worker Abraham Garcia; and co-founder of the Panit Bukog series of exhibitions, Cris Rollo, who was previously national chairman of the NCCA-CVA (2000-2006).

This year, Panit Bukog 5 Mindanao Contemporary Art Exhibit features 36 artists namely, Aca, Acevedo, Amalla, Bacol, Bacus, Calio, Cayas, Dumlao, Dy, Esprela, Floirendo, Geronimo, Geolamen, Grapa, Guimbao, Gumanad, Icao, Labtan, Malicay, Mata, Mato, Marquiala, Narciso, Obina, Ouano, Pascubillo, Poncardas, Prima, Sabanal, Secuban, Sojor, Vamenta A, Vamenta J, Vega, Virata, and Yap. – Rappler.com