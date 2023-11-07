2023 PhilEd Conference to tackle educational reforms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The 2023 Philippine Education Conference aims to tackle education policies and programs, and accessible innovations that can be adopted to help improve Filipino learners' performance

This is a press release from the Private Education Assistance Committee.

A gathering of the country’s teachers, school administrators, and policymakers is set to happen during the 2023 Philippine Education Conference or #2023PhilEd from December 6 to 7 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The opening of the 2023 PhilEd Expo and by-invitation-only pre-conference events organized by sponsors will be on December 5.

Hosted every two years, this year’s PhilEd carries the theme “Inspiring Reforms that Transform Philippine Education,” with the aim to serve as an avenue for participants to tackle education policies and programs, feasible solutions, and accessible innovations that can be adopted by schools and the sector to help improve the performance of Filipino learners.

One of the highlights of the event will be a keynote presentation from 2023 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee for Emergent Leadership Korvi Rakshand, who will share his experiences and insights on educational reforms, with focus on inclusive education and his work championing quality education in Bangladesh.

Other notable speakers during the event are chairpersons, commissioners, and members of the Advisory Council of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), the national commission tasked to undertake a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the performance of the Philippine education sector.

Resource persons from global education forums such as Aileen Wanli Lam, lecturer and resident fellow from the National University of Singapore; and sought-after local professionals and experts in the field such as Dr. Ma. Cynthia Rose B. Bautista, vice president for academic affairs of the University of the Philippines; Dr. Allan B.I. Bernardo, professor from the De La Salle University Manila; and Dr. Dina Ocampo, professor from the University of the Philippines Diliman, are also slated to share their expertise.

Launched in 2013, the conference is organized by the Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) every two years, with about 3,500 educators attending every gathering. This year, 2023 PhilEd comes back as a face-to-face event after its online delivery in 2021.

PEAC executive director Rhodora Angela Ferrer expressed hope that the conference would give the impetus for the educational sector and the EDCOM 2 to undertake reforms that would genuinely transform the country’s educational system.

For full details and to register for the conference, please visit https://peac.org.ph/2023philed/. Registration will close on November 17. – Rappler.com