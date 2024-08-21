Pinoy Queer Artists for Palestine to hold fundraising art market in Quezon City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: A portion of artist sales from the 'PQA4P Art Market' will be donated to Little Gaza and Transmasculine PH

The following is a press release from Transmasculine PH.

Volunteers of Pinoy Queer Artists for Palestine (PQ4P) will host the “PQA4P Art Market” on August 31, from 12 pm to 6 pm at Paper Lantern in Matalino St., Quezon City. Proceeds from the event will benefit Little Gaza and Transmasculine PH (TmPH).

Organized by TmPH, the fundraising event will be a celebration and culmination of the PQA4P online fundraiser. The event will feature representatives from Little Gaza, local artists showcasing their work, and two drag performances for market-goers to enjoy. Pay-what-you-can entrance fee to buy art and raise funds.

TmPH first announced the “PQA4P Art Market” on July 30, alongside opening pre-orders for the PQA4P shirt designed by local Illustrator and Art Director Mich Cervantes. The shirt will be available for on-site purchase at the event.

The 21 artists and organizations exhibiting their work are the following: Alpacawuvs, Awbeeeans!, cozybao, cupcakelogic, danijji, eleressea, girlgeezer, Hermi Yap, kaninrice, katsurolle, Kittybug Press, Loopi, mxnomer, NAIZU, nonadraws, PUP Kasarianlan – Iskolar Pride, riotbones, rivrtril, sneckoil, sobsannix, and Thanks A Lot.

Little Gaza will be selling homecooked meals and merchandise while showcasing artwork by the children of Palestinian families under their care. For entertainment, there will be drag performances by Cali’D Warrior and SawangSawa, who will be making their drag debut at the fundraiser.

A portion of artist sales from the “PQA4P Art Market” will be donated to Little Gaza (60%) and TmPH (40%).

“PQA4P was made possible and successful through volunteers and artists who are passionate about their support for people pushed to the margins of society. It’s proof that individuals can achieve a lot when they work together with their community,” said Matt Alea, the Executive Director of TmPH. – Rappler.com