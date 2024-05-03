UP-CIFAL PH hosts forum on period poverty, gender health gap

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from UP-CIFAL Philippines.

The University of the Philippines-Centre International de Formation des Autorités et Leaders, or the International Center for Authorities and Leaders Philippines (UP-CIFAL Philippines), invites you to “Bridging the Gender Health Gap: A Forum on Addressing Period Poverty in the Philippines” on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

In the Philippines, children, women, the elderly, and persons with disabilities bear the brunt of lacking access to health services. The lack of accessible and sanitary toilets alters the way young girls manage their menstrual health. These unfortunate circumstances contribute to what is defined as period poverty: the lack of access to menstrual and hygiene products and inadequate access to basic sanitation services, facilities, and information about menstruation.

Sociocultural factors such as taboos, social stigmas, and prejudices surrounding menstruation can exacerbate the health risks women and young girls face.

It is within this context of inaccessibility to menstrual products, education, and facilities by girls and women that UP-CIFAL Philippines conceived of holding the “Bridging the Gender Health Gap: A Forum on Addressing Period Poverty in the Philippines.” This forum intends to delve deeper into the status of gender health inequity, particularly the presence of period poverty, in the Philippines, particularly the integration of menstrual health management (MHM) in education curricula and mainstreaming MHM through policies and frameworks.

This forum, in partnership with the UP Center for Women’s and Gender Studies, UP Los Baños (UPLB) College of Development Communication’s Department of Science Communication, UPLB College of Human Ecology’s Department of Human and Family Development Studies, UPLB Gender Center, UPLB Office of Anti-Sexual Harassment, and We Bleed Red PH, and sponsored by Cojo, Hiraya Pilipina, and Nala Woman, essentially targets Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 5 (Gender Equality) as outlined in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Specifically, it zeroes in on universal access to sexual and reproductive health-care services (Target 3.7) and universal access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (Target 5.6), both of which aim to address issues on period poverty.

The forum is free and open to the public. Interested individuals may register at bit.ly/GenderHealthGapForum. – Rappler.com