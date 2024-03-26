On April 2, Rappler interviews Patricia Evangelista on the craft of storytelling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – How do you weave years of on-ground reporting on a bloody drug war into a book about the power of language and the the fight for freedom and democracy in the Philippines?

On Tuesday, April 2, at 4 pm, catch an interview with Rappler’s former investigative reporter Patricia Evangelista about what went into the writing of Some People Need Killing, a masterpiece of literary journalism told by one of the most talented writers of a generation.

Named by the New York Times as among the Best Books of 2023 and TIME Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2023, and chosen by former US president Barack Obama as his top 15 books last year, Some People Need Killing is a tour de force in investigative journalism, drawn from Evangelista’s years as a Rappler reporter assigned to cover former president Rodrigo Duterte’s “war on drugs.”

But it is more than an account of a nationwide police operation. In the book, Evangelista tells a personal story, narrating her own coming of age as a journalist as it unfolded against the backdrop of pivotal moments in the Philippines’ history and the challenges it faces as a flawed democracy.

In this virtual interview with Rappler senior reporter Bea Cupin, Evangelista will share her thoughts on the craft of storytelling and literary journalism. She’ll share writing tips and advice for writers, journalists, and those aspiring to have their books published.

