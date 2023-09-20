RESULTS: September 2023 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 615 out of 1,841 passed the Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban and Tuguegarao this September 2023.

The members of the Board of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ariodear C. Rico, Chairman; Engr. Sherwin O. Valdez and Engr. Caesar Joventino M. Tado.

The results were released in two (2) working days from the last day of examination.

From October 25 to October 27, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the September 2023 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the September 2023 Agricultural and Biosystems Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com