RESULTS: June 2024 Chemists Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that no one passed out of the five examinees in the Chemists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that no one passed out of the 5 examinees in the Chemists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Chemistry who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Adoracion P. Resurreccion, Chairman; Hon. Soledad S. Castañeda and Hon. Ma. Theresa C. Cayton, Members.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Chemist but had obtained a rating of at least 70% in any two (2) subjects can register as Chemical Technician.

The performance of schools in the June 2024 Chemists Special Professional Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com