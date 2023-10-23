RESULTS: October 2023 Foresters Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,076 out of 1,947 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,076 out of 1,947 passed the Foresters Licensure Examination given by the Board for Foresters in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2023. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board for Foresters who gave the licensure examination are Neria A. Andin, chairman; Jose A. Lorenzo and Gerardo T. Cabreros, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On November 28-30 and December 1, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the October 2023 Foresters Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the October 2023 Foresters Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full results here:

– Rappler.com