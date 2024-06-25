RESULTS: June 2024 Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 7 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 7 passed the Geodetic Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Geodetic Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this June 2024.

The members of the Board of Geodetic Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Epifanio D. Lopez, chairman; Engr. Concordio D. Zuñiga and Engr. Randolf S. Vicente, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Check out the full results here:

– Rappler.com