RESULTS: June 2024 Registered Electrical Engineers and Master Electricians Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, July 8, that 22 out of 103 passed the Registered Electrical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 85 out of 126 passed the Registered Master Electricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. – Rappler.com