RESULTS: June 2024 Licensure Examination for Architects

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2,094 out of 3,370 passed the examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,094 out of 3,370 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects (LEA) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac, with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc. The examination was held in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this June 11 and 13, 2024.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

Starting August 12, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the June 2024 Licensure Examination for Architects as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the June 2024 Licensure Examination for Architects are the following:

Check out the full results here:

