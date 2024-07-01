RESULTS: June 2024 Licensure Examination for Dentists

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 673 out of 1,207 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 673 out of 1,207 passed the Licensure Examination for Dentists given by the Board of Dentistry in NCR, Baguio, and Cebu last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Merlin A. Go, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas and Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, Members.

The results were released in six (6) working days after the last day of examination. Starting July 26, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the June 2024 Licensure Examination for Dentists as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the June 2024 Licensure Examination for Dentists are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

