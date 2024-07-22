RESULTS: July 2024 Licensure Examination for Interior Designers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 119 out of 400 passed the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 119 out of 400 passed the Licensure Examination for Interior Designers given by the Board of Interior Design in NCR and Cebu this July 2024.

The members of the Board of Interior Design who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Sonia Santiago Olivares, Chairman; Hon. Maria Carlota D. Hilvano and Hon. Vincent Louie V. Tan, Members.

The results were released in twelve (12) working days after the last day of examination. Starting September 9, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

None qualified to be included in the top performing schools.

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com