RESULTS: May 2023 Licensure Examination for Dental Hygienists

PRESS RELEASE: 15 out of 20 pass the Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination this May 2023, says the Professional Regulation Commission

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 15 out of 20 passed the Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in NCR this May 2023.

The members of the Board of Dentistry who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, officer-in-charge; and Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag, and Dr. Merlin A. Go, members.

The results were released in one working day after the last day of examination. On July 5, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The performance of schools in the May 2023 Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “to monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Check out the full list of passers here:

May 2023 Dental Hygienists Licensure Examination Results

– Rappler.com