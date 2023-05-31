Exam results
LIST OF PASSERS: May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

Here's the list of examinees who passed the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, May 30, that 2,239 out of 7,376 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants.

Here’s the list of examinees who passed:

See the full story on the results of the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants below.

