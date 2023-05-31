LIST OF PASSERS: May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

Here's the list of examinees who passed the May 2023 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, May 30, that 2,239 out of 7,376 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants.
Here’s the list of examinees who passed:
