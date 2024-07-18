RESULTS: July 2024 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2,936 out of 6,191 passed the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination this July 2024

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, July 17, that 2,936 out of 6,191 passed the Master Plumbers Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban and Puerto Princesa, Palawan this July 2024. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Reynald B. Ilagan, Chairman; Hon. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Hon. Jaime Jajay E. Cruz, Members.

The top performing schools in the July 2024 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the July 2024 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

The performance of schools in the July 2024 Master Plumbers Licensure Examination in alphabetical order is as follows:

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination. Starting September 9, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com