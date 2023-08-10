RESULTS: August 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: 2,133 out of 4,237 examinees passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination, while 104 out of 187 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,133 out of 4,237 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination and 104 out of 187 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban and Zamboanga this August 2023.

The results of examination with respect to five examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examinations.

On October 2-6, October 9-13, and October 16-17, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.)

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2023 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing school in the February 2023 Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the August 2023 Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the August 2023 Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

The PRC also says that 96 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Mechanical Engineer given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in NCR, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu and United Arab Emirates this August 2023.

– Rappler.com