RESULTS: April 2023 Mechanical Engineers, Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 25 out of 102 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 3 out of 4 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 25 out of 102 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 3 out of 4 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last April 2023.

The result of the examination with respect to one (1) examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Leandro A. Conti, chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Here’s the list of passers:

– Rappler.com