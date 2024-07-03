RESULTS: June 2024 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examinations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 19 out of 100 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination, and 1 out of 2 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19 out of 100 passed the Mechanical Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination and 1 out of 2 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Mechanical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Rodulfo L. Tablante, Chairman; Engr. Manuel L. Paulino and Engr. Ramon F. Solis, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The following is the performance of schools:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com