RESULTS: August 2024 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,872 out of 5,574 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,872 out of 5,574 passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in NCR, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this August 2024. The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman; and Dr. Leila Lany M. Florento, Member.

The results were released in four (4) working days from the last day of examination.

Starting September 19, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.phand follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2024 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2024 Medical Technologists Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

