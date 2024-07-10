RESULTS: June 2024 Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 2 out of 15 passed the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2 out of 15 passed the Medical Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Doha, Qatar last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman and Dr. Leila Lany M. Florento, Member.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician.

